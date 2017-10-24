Police locate parents of missing Grover Beach girl

Update 3 p.m.
Police have located the parents of a young girl who briefly went missing while she was being watched by a baby sitter, according to Grover Beach police Chief John Peters.
The girl was in police custody for about one hour before her parents arrived at the police station Tuesday afternoon.
The police department is continuing its investigation, Peters said.
Original story
Grover Beach police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a young girl who was found in the city Tuesday afternoon.
About 12:35 p.m., police were notified of the found child in an apartment complex the 1400 block of Longbranch Avenue, according to a news release from the Grover Beach Police Department.
The child was described as a “Hispanic female between the ages of 3 and 5, wearing a blue and pink floral outfit,” the release said. She is unable to communicate with investigators, police said.
Officers were unable to find the child’s home during a search of the surrounding neighborhood. Attempts to locate a parent or guardian have been unsuccessful, according to the release.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Grover Beach Police Department at 805-473-4511.
Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO
