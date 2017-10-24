Grover Beach babysitter arrested on suspicion of child abuse

A 26-year-old Grover Beach woman was arrested Tuesday after a child she was babysitting briefly went missing and had to be taken into protective custody, police said.

About 12:35 p.m., the Grover Beach Police Department was notified of a found child in an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Longbranch Avenue. The child was in police custody for about an hour before her parents arrived at the Police Station on Tuesday afternoon.

During an ensuing investigation, police located Amelia Arroyo-Colin at her residence and identified her as the babysitter, according to a release from the Grover Beach Police Department.

Officers took five additional young children into protective custody, the release said, and Child Welfare Services was notified and responded to assist in the investigation. Those children were reportedly turned over to relatives of Arroyo-Colin.

Arroyo-Colin was arrested on suspicion of two felonies: abandonment and neglect of children and inflicting corporal injury upon a child, according to the release. She was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact Grover Beach Police Detective Nelida Aceves at 805-473-4511, or call San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.