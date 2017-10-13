South County sanitation district plant superintendent is leaving

South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District plant superintendent John Clemons is leaving the district, effective Friday.

As part of his separation agreement with the district, which provides wastewater processing for Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach and Oceano, Clemons will recieve $150,000 in severance pay and “dismiss, waive and release any and all claims against the district,”according to a news release.

Clemons had previously been on paid administrative leave for several months for undisclosed reasons.

“I have enjoyed the opportunity to serve with the district’s employees, board and public in the important work of operating the Oceano wastewater treatment plant,” Clemons said in the release.

His departure leaves the district without two of its top administrators; former district administrator Gerhardt Hubner left the district in July.

Rick Sweet, a technical consultant and Clemons’ supervisor following Hubner’s departure, said that “The district appreciates Mr. Clemons’ service and his passion for the plant.”