South County Sanitation District administrator Gerhardt Hubner is leaving

South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District Administrator Gerhardt Hubner, whose year-long term has been marked by criticism, is leaving the district Thursday.
An interim administrator will be appointed until a full-time replacement can be found, according to a district news release.
Though the release did not specify the reasons for Hubner’s departure, it noted that he will receive three months severance pay, as per a separation agreement with the district. Hubner’s base salary is $12,500 a month.
According to the release, some of Hubner’s achievements during his past year were the settlement of 2010 litigation with the Regional Water Quality Control Board, tentatively partnering with the city of Pismo Beach for its Regional Groundwater Sustainability Project and obtaining a 30-year coastal development permit for a massive improvement project at the Oceano plant.
“The District appreciates Mr. Hubner’s time, energy and insights as the District’s first full time administrator, and wishes him well in his future pursuits,” district chairman John Shoals said in the release.
Hubner’s tenure with the often embattled district has been marked by criticism from a vocal group of residents, as well as opposition from some wastewater treatment plant staff. In December, the district board met in closed session to discuss accusations from some employees of discrimination by Hubner. The claims ultimately were dismissed. More recently, Hubner placed two top administrators at the plant on paid leave for undisclosed reasons.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
