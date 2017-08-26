Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge in Big Sur has officially crossed the span

The new Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge has crossed the span, Caltrans said Friday, bringing weather-battered Highway 1 in Big Sur one step closer to restoration.

Girder touchdown on the south side, #Hwy1 Pfeiffer Canyon in #BigSur is spanned! pic.twitter.com/1SBOs1k9on — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) August 25, 2017

Work installing steel girders began Monday, and workers spent the week using cables and pulleys to pull the bridge into place over the 300-foot canyon span.

“It’s a slow, methodical process, one that has to be done with extreme precision and safety,” Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers told The Tribune on Tuesday.

The original Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge was demolished after winter storms caused it to buckle. The replacement bridge is expected to be opened by late September, according to Caltrans.