  Timelapse: See Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge take shape in Big Sur

    This timelapse video of Caltrans' work on the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge in Big Sur shows steel girders being pulled to the edge of the north abutment in preparation for launch across the canyon. The original bridge on Highway 1 was damaged in winter storms and had to be demolished. This video is from mid-August 2017.

Local

Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge in Big Sur has officially crossed the span

By Andrew Sheeler

asheeler@thetribunenews.com

August 26, 2017 2:50 PM

The new Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge has crossed the span, Caltrans said Friday, bringing weather-battered Highway 1 in Big Sur one step closer to restoration.

Work installing steel girders began Monday, and workers spent the week using cables and pulleys to pull the bridge into place over the 300-foot canyon span.

“It’s a slow, methodical process, one that has to be done with extreme precision and safety,” Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers told The Tribune on Tuesday.

The original Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge was demolished after winter storms caused it to buckle. The replacement bridge is expected to be opened by late September, according to Caltrans.

Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7929, @andrewsheeler

