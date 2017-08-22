Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge taking shape in Big Sur as Caltrans installs massive steel girders

Caltrans crews are installing steel girders for the new Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge this week, according to a news release.

Installation began on Monday, according to Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers.

“What will happen is the cables and pulleys will slowly guide this more than 300-foot span across the canyon,” Shivers said.

The girders will rest on a temporary support structure until they are completely in place. Once that happens, the girders will be raised, allowing crews to remove the support structure, and then the girders will be lowered and locked into place, Shivers said.

He said the process is expected to be completed within the week.

“It’s a slow, methodical process, one that has to be done with extreme precision and safety,” Shivers said.

The original Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge was deemed unsafe and permanently closed in mid-February after winter storms caused the bridge to crack and buckle. The old bridge was demolished in mid-March.

Caltrans remains on schedule to open the new bridge in late September, Shivers said.