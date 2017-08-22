SLO voters reject ‘nondiscrimination in housing’ ballot measure, early returns show

San Luis Obispo voters appear to have overwhelmingly shot down a controversial vote-by-mail special election on a new housing policy that the City Council said would have jeopardized affordable housing programs.

The special election on the citizen-led Measure B-17 “nondiscrimination in housing” proposal ended Tuesday with 71 percent voting against the initiative. As of 8:01 p.m. Tuesday, about 7,166 of 28,317 registered voters — roughly 25 percent — cast their ballots.

Remaining ballots sent by mail Tuesday and those dropped off at various locations in the city have not been counted yet, so the vote isn’t official, said Tommy Gong, the county’s clerk-recorder. But the defeat of the measure is all but certain given the wide margin.

The City Council authorized $160,000 to cover the costs for the special election.

The citizen-initiated measure, first circulated by attorneys Dan Knight and Stew Jenkins, along with former city councilman Dan Carpenter, was in response to the city’s unpopular Rental Housing Inspection Program, adopted in 2015. Kevin P. Rice, a Los Angeles area fireman and renter in the city who has been a thorn in the city’s side, also supported it.

But in April the City Council repealed the program, which required mandatory health and safety inspections of rental housing. In order to address substandard rental housing conditions, the council has supported increasing ways to encourage citizens to file complaints of code violations by improving community awareness of tenant rights and increasing fines against landlords who are repeat offenders.

Unsatisfied, proponents moved ahead with a nondiscrimination in housing initiative, saying it would permanently prevent any City Council from re-instating a rental housing inspection program without voter approval.

If adopted, the new law would have prohibited any kind of city housing policy that discriminates against people on the basis of factors such as age, gender, sexual identity, disability, income and inability or ability to own a home.

But the City Council lobbied against it, saying the new policy would create legal loopholes that could undermine housing programs designed to help poor people, students and seniors. They believed someone could sue the city, claiming programs designed to help poor people and seniors, such as inclusionary housing and mobile home rent control programs, are discriminatory based on income levels.

The measure also was opposed by the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce and several local housing-related nonprofits that believed the new law would be detrimental to affordable housing.

“Someone will challenge those programs (in court) if this measure passes because developers have millions of dollars at stake,” Jerry Rioux, executive director of the nonprofit Housing Trust Fund, said earlier this month. “Their legal action may not be a philosophical one, but a financial incentive.”

During the election, Rice accused the City Council and City Attorney Christine Dietrick of criminal wrongdoing, saying they unlawfully altered the ballot initiative presented to voters and didn’t order the special election in the time frame required by the election code. He filed the case with the Secretary of State, but the agency chose not to open an investigation.