SLO City Council votes to repeal rental housing inspection program

1:02 Remembering David Fear: 'A Grover Beach hero' Pause

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:20 People flock to California Western Monarch Butterfly Day at Pismo State Beach

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery

3:07 Watch San Luis Obispo's award-winning tourism video

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

3:07 See a full and flowing Lake Nacimiento as it nears capacity after recent storms