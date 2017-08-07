SLO’s City Manager Katie Lichtig leaving for new role in Santa Monica

After more than seven years as San Luis Obispo’s city manager, Katie Lichtig is leaving to become the new assistant city manager and chief operating officer of the city of Santa Monica. Her last day will be Sept. 28.
Lichtig was hired to oversee the city’s administration in 2009, having previously served as assistant manager for the city of Beverly Hills and city manager of Malibu.
Lichtig has helped to guide San Luis Obispo through several key issues over the years, including efforts to increase housing; address rising pension costs; and improve the city’s software systems.
During her tenure, Lichtig also helped the city through the recession, undertake major infrastructure improvements (the Los Osos Valley Road overpass expansion and the new skate park); worked with community partners to fund construction of the 40 Prado Road Homeless Services Center; and led a coalition of local cities to negotiate a settlement with PG&E over the pending closure of the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant.
“I have cherished my time serving the San Luis Obispo community,” Lichtig said in a statement. “Together we have solved the problems of today, envisioned a bright future and created lifelong friendships. I am honored to have served this city alongside the dedicated, smart and kind staff.”
In a prepared statement, Mayor Heidi Harmon said she particularly appreciates “how essential your (Lichtig’s) expertise has been during a time of transition with a majority new council. She has been a tireless advocate for the City, a strong leader of our staff. She also volunteers in many organizations in our community. We are disappointed to see her make this transition but we understand her desire to contribute to Santa Monica and return to the place she started her career in city management.”
Lichtig was selected for the Santa Monica role after a competitive national search. She began her municipal service career there as a senior management analyst in 1992. The city of Santa Monica currently has an annual budget of almost $775 million and 2,300 full-time staffers.
