Boat that ran aground near Cayucos still stuck; toxic material removed

A commercial fishing vessel that ran aground near Cayucos on Friday was still stuck among the rocks Wednesday — and there’s no estimate on when it will be removed.
The U.S. Coast Guard, with assistance from California State Parks, finished removing hazardous material from the boat Tuesday, according to State Parks Superintendent Dan Falat.
According to the Coast Guard, they removed 91 gallons of oil as well as a 2 1/2-cubic-yard bin of contaminated material.
The fate of the boat is now up in the air.
“The boat does not have any hazardous materials on it, but we don’t know when or if the boat will be removed,” Falat said.
He noted that the boat is on land that belongs to the State Lands Commission, which means it’s under their control.
“We are monitoring it because it’s next to the Estero Bluffs State Park,” Falat said. “We will continue to monitor it and assist as we can.”
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments