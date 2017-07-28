Commercial fishing boat runs aground off the coast of Cayucos

A commercial fishing vessel out of Morro Bay was returning to port when it ran aground early Friday morning near Point Estero off the coast of Cayucos.
No one aboard was injured and there were no reports of significant water pollution or damage to the vessel, said U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Mark Barney.
“A lot of times if somebody is not familiar with the area, that’s normally how it happens where someone has run aground,” Barney said. “Either they’re not familiar with the area or they weren’t paying attention. Right now we don’t have any report of how it happened.”
Harbor Patrol Supervisor Becka Kelly said the boat had been fishing about 40 miles off shore for slime eels, adding that exhaustion and patchy fog may have been a factor in the ship running aground.
Cayucos resident Monika Gottlieb noticed the boat when she saw a bright light on the water from her home on Ocean Avenue about 4 a.m. Friday.
Gottlieb said emergency personnel had been in the area most of the day monitoring the vessel for potential fuel or oil leaks.
“They said they didn’t think that there was any leak,” Gottlieb said. “But it got scratched up pretty good, and they’re waiting for high tide to try to float back out.”
Efforts to “re-float the vessel” during Friday afternoon’s high tide were unsuccessful, according to Harbor Patrol, and the boat remained stuck as of 6:25 p.m. Harbor Patrol indicated the owner of the vessel would likely have to wait until the next high tide about 3:05 p.m. Saturday to try again.
Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO
