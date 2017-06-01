Celebrate National Donut Day the right way — with a piña colada or drumstick doughnut

National Donut Day makes its anticipated return Friday and bakeries around San Luis Obispo County are preparing for the extra foot traffic.
Brandon Miller, Marketing and Sales Manager at SLO Donut Co., said the shop anticipates selling between 15,000 and 20,000 doughnuts Friday and will have extra staffing throughout the day.
“Every year the line is out the door,” said SLO Donut Co. employee Shanella Salgadoe. “It just gets bigger and bigger every year.”
SLO Donut Co. released its June specials on Thursday, giving customers a glimpse of what new donuts will be available.
The six June specials include the popular marshmallow galaxy, butterscotch paw print, piña colada, drumstick, strawberry cake sand-o and kool shades (made with Kool-Aid frosting!).
A detailed description of each doughnut can be found at www.slodoco.com/june/.
Surfside Donuts in Pismo Beach also posted a diverse menu for National Donut Day on its Facebook page.
The shop is open from 6 a.m. until 1 p.m. and will not be offering its usual breakfast bowls or breakfast sandwiches to account for the extra doughnut production.
Lucas Clark: 805-781-7991, @LucasClark_SLO
Comments