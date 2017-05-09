SLO Donut Co.’s marshmallow galaxy doughnuts are a big hit online

SLO Donut Co.’s marshmallow galaxy doughnuts are well on their way to going viral.

The San Luis Obispo shop’s colorful treats were featured in a video posted Monday by INSIDER dessert, a site known for showcasing unique sweets from around the country.

The INSIDER video — which had been viewed 1.1 million times on Facebook as of 7 p.m. Tuesday — shows doughnuts being cut out, fried, glazed and then dipped in multicolored marshmallow frosting at the Foothill Boulevard eatery.

Commenters from San Luis Obispo County and throughout the country raved about the delectable-looking creations, promising to visit on their next trip.

“Look, babe, we can go here after Firestone,” wrote Ale Castillo of Tulare County to someone she tagged. “It’s in San Luis Obispo next time we go!”

“One of the best parts about going to Cal Poly is being near SLODOCO, honestly,” Jaclyn Supkoff wrote.

The galaxy doughnuts are featured in the May specials section of SLO Donut Co.’s website, although the shop has been selling doughnuts with swirled-color frosting for a few months. Doughnut slinger Ben Johnson said customers who come into the store enjoy selecting their favorite colors, especially kids.

“It kind of depends on the people’s personalities, the color they pick,” he said.