Crews on June 1, 2017, took down a historic Deodar cedar tree from Atascadero’s Sunken Gardens, a removal planned due to its age and declining condition. Beth Anderson The Tribune
June 01, 2017 5:11 PM

90-year-old tree removed from Atascadero’s Sunken Gardens

By Lindsey Holden

A historic Atascadero cedar tree dating back to the early days of the North County colony reached the end of its life on Thursday.

Crews took down a deodar cedar tree from Sunken Gardens near City Hall, a removal planned due to its age and declining condition, according to a city news release.

An examination the city conducted in 2010 suggested the tree was planted within 10 years of the park’s opening in 1917, meaning it’s likely at least 90 years old. Officials became concerned about falling tree branches injuring visitors or damaging property, which led to its removal.

The future of the four other cedar trees in Sunken Gardens remains uncertain, as they’re also aging and may need to be removed soon. The city Planning Commission and City Council will consider tree replanting plans this summer.

The 90-year-old deodar cedar, seen here last month, dates back to within 10 years of Sunken Gardens’ creation.
David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27

