This tree has stood in Sunken Gardens for 90 years, but it won’t be there much longer

Atascadero plans to cut down one of Sunken Gardens’ oldest trees because it is beginning to pose a safety risk for park users.
The tree, located at the West Mall entrance to the downtown park, has been showing signs of decline in recent years, according to a city news release, and officials worry that its branches could fall and injure park users or damage property.
A city examination in 2010 estimated that the Deodar Cedar tree was planted within 10 years of the park’s opening in 1917, placing its age at at least 90 years.
The other four cedar trees at the park at the same time are also showing some signs of age and could need to be removed in the future, according to the release.
The Planning Commission will review the removal plans at its meeting Tuesday, and it will draft a plan this summer for how it wants to replace the trees.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
Comments