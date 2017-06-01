Felony DUI charges filed against driver in fatal Santa Maria crash

The man accused of causing a crash that killed a woman and injured several other people in Santa Maria early Sunday has been charged with felony driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury.
Sergio Chagolla-Chagolla, 29, entered a not-guilty plea in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Wednesday. Chagolla-Chagolla also faces special allegations that more than one victim was injured and two victims suffered great bodily injury.
Additionally, he has been charged with misdemeanor driving on a suspended license.
Chagolla-Chagolla initially was arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.
The fatal crash occurred at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Donovan Road. Five people were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, where Lyvelyn Ordas Reyes, 57, of Santa Maria, died from her injuries.
Police did not release names of the other people involved in the crash and did not specify whether Reyes was a passenger in Chagolla-Chagolla’s vehicle or if she was in the other vehicle involved in the crash.
The judge ordered him to return to court June 7 and set the preliminary hearing for June 14.
Additional charges could be filed in the future as investigators gather more information about circumstances surrounding the crash. Bail was set at $200,000.
Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at jscully@noozhawk.com. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Comments