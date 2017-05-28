Stock photo
May 28, 2017 10:50 AM

1 dead, 4 injured in possible DUI crash in Santa Maria

By Tom Bolton

Noozhawk.com

One person was killed and four others were injured early Sunday in a vehicle accident in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Emergency personnel responded just past midnight to a collision at Donovan Road and Railroad Avenue, police said. Upon arrival, they found two vehicles with major damage.

Five people injured in the crash were taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, where one of the victims was pronounced dead, police said.

The victim’s name was withheld pending notification of relatives.

The names and conditions of the other victims were not available.

“Preliminarily, alcohol appears to be a factor,” police said. “However, the investigation is continuing and the primary collision factor has yet to be determined.”

