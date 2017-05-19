Top county official gives 30-day notice, will remain through ‘contentious’ hearings

Chief Administrative Officer Dan Buckshi officially resigned from his position with San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday morning and said his last active day on the job will be June 15, immediately following three days of budget hearings.
Buckshi, a 15-year veteran of the county, has taken a job as city manager of Walnut Creek. The opening for the job was announced in January, and the city council unanimously voted to approve his contract on Tuesday, according to a city official.
Buckshi has played a key role in managing the county’s budget through the recession, with reforms that led the county’s bond rating to increase to the highest available, AAA.
He has indicated that he will work with the county through budget hearings scheduled to take place June 12 to 14. A recommended budget was introduced to the board last week.
“It’s going to be a contentious budget hearing. More so than it’s been probably in the time I’ve been on the board,” Supervisor Bruce Gibson said.
Buckshi officially resigned with an email to Chairman John Peschong on Wednesday morning.
News that he may leave was announced last Friday and was immediately followed by allegations from Supervisors Adam Hill and Gibson that Buckshi is departing because of a “toxic work environment.”
In a statement issued Friday, Buckshi called the county workforce “incredibly talented.”
“However, the current Board of Supervisors is very different than the Board that promoted me to the County Administrative Officer position five years ago,” Buckshi said in the statement.
