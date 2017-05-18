Shelby Sudbrink’s family, friends honor her memory with a scholarship for female athletes

About six months after 17-year-old Shelby Sudbrink from Atascadero was killed in a tragic car crash, her family and close friends are keeping her memory alive with an annual scholarship worth almost $10,000 over the course of the student’s college career.

Sudbrink, a senior basketball player at Templeton High School, died on the morning of Jan. 6 when her Toyota 4Runner crossed a solid double yellow line and hit a tree on Templeton Road near Highway 41, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Now, Sudbrink’s family and close friends — who described her as “full of life” in a Tribune interview shortly after the crash — are remembering her with a scholarship for college-bound female senior athletes from Templeton High School who “personify the passion, integrity and heart that Shelby embodied in her short 17 years.”

The Shelby Sudbrink Memorial Scholarship Foundation plans to award one scholarship per year, starting spring 2017. The foundation will give the recipient $1,212.12 — honoring No. 12, Sudbrink’s basketball jersey number — at the start of two academic terms per year for up to eight terms, totaling nearly $9,700.

“This annual scholarship will allow recipients to breathe a little easier and enjoy more of the special moments in their own lives … to ‘Live For Shelby,’ ” according to www.liveforshelby.org.

The foundation will hold a dinner and auction to raise money for the scholarship fund on June 3 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Templeton American Legion Hall, 805 S. Main St. Tickets cost $50 and include a barbecue dinner, drink ticket and raffle entry.

For more information, contact Emily Sudbrink at 805-468-9521.

