Atascadero teen who died after car crashed into tree identified

The 17-year-old Atascadero teen who died Friday morning after her car crashed into a tree has been identified by a GoFundMe campaign as Shelby Sudbrink.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened about 10:30 a.m. on Templeton Road near Highway 41. The 2011 Toyota 4Runner was travelling south at about 55 mph, the CHP said.
The vehicle crossed the solid yellow lines, went into the northbound lane and onto the shoulder before crashing into a tree.
The GoFundMe page says Sudbrink was an athlete and a senior at Templeton High School.
Here’s more from the GoFundMe page:
“Many friends and family joined the Sudbrinks at Sierra Vista Regional Center throughout the day to show their love and support. A parent should never have to bury their child and as much as we know and trust that Shelby is in a better place and has joined her Grandpa in heaven, we are all at a loss on how to move forward from here.”
As of Saturday afternoon, the campaign had raised more than $23,000.
The campaign said Sudbrink is survived by her parents, one brother and two sisters.
The CHP said drugs or alcohol were not factors in the accident, which is still under investigation.
Gabby Ferreira contributed to this report.
Comments