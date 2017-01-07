Atascadero teen who died after car crashed into tree identified

1:25 Atascadero High School's time capsule reveals town's beginnings Pause

1:02 14,000 sandbags: A race to protect Arroyo Grande Creek levee before heavy rains

2:03 Go behind the scenes of a bamboo 'oasis' growing in Paso Robles

1:58 A rainy drive from the Cuesta Grade to downtown SLO — in 2 minutes

0:58 Flooding in San Luis Obispo County

0:40 The scene where North Hollywood couple's car went off Hwy. 1 cliff near Ragged Point

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

0:41 Cal Poly Rose Parade float heads to Pasadena under the cover of darkness

1:19 Body, vehicle found over the side of Hwy. 1 near Ragged Point