Local

May 10, 2017 3:34 PM

Man killed in 3-car crash on Highway 46 identified

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

A 29-year-old New Jersey man who was killed in a three-car crash on Highway 46 east of Shandon on Tuesday night has been identified.

Richard L. Lin of Manalapan, New Jersey, died after being ejected from his vehicle in the crash on Highway 46 East just west of Lucy Brown Road, the California Highway Patrol said.

Lin was driving a 2002 Honda Civic east about 9:20 p.m. when, for unknown reasons, he crossed the center line into the path of a westbound 2015 Honda Civic driven by 66-year-old Priscilla Williams of Cayucos. Williams was unable to avoid the oncoming 2002 Civic and broadsided it, the CHP said.

Robert Chavez, 35, of Pasco, Washington, was driving a 2008 Toyota Prius behind Williams and also hit the 2002 Civic.

The collision is still under investigation, but authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

Related stories from The Tribune

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Paso Robles farm stand to stay open for now

Paso Robles farm stand to stay open for now 1:10

Paso Robles farm stand to stay open for now
Oceano struggling with illegal trash dumping at homes 1:11

Oceano struggling with illegal trash dumping at homes
Baby horses frolick the day away at Cal Poly 1:05

Baby horses frolick the day away at Cal Poly

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos