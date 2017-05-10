Man killed in 3-car crash on Highway 46 identified

A 29-year-old New Jersey man who was killed in a three-car crash on Highway 46 east of Shandon on Tuesday night has been identified.

Richard L. Lin of Manalapan, New Jersey, died after being ejected from his vehicle in the crash on Highway 46 East just west of Lucy Brown Road, the California Highway Patrol said.

Lin was driving a 2002 Honda Civic east about 9:20 p.m. when, for unknown reasons, he crossed the center line into the path of a westbound 2015 Honda Civic driven by 66-year-old Priscilla Williams of Cayucos. Williams was unable to avoid the oncoming 2002 Civic and broadsided it, the CHP said.

Robert Chavez, 35, of Pasco, Washington, was driving a 2008 Toyota Prius behind Williams and also hit the 2002 Civic.

The collision is still under investigation, but authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors.