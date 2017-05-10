New Jersey man killed in 3-car crash on Highway 46

A 29-year-old man from New Jersey was killed in a three-car collision on Highway 46 east of Shandon on Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 9:17 p.m., the New Jersey man, who has not yet been identified, was driving a 2002 Honda Civic eastbound on Highway 46 just west of Lucy Brown Road, the CHP said. For unknown reasons, the Honda crossed the center line into the path of a westbound 2015 Honda Civic driven by a 66-year-old woman. The woman was unable to avoid the oncoming 2002 Civic and broadsided it.
A 35-year-old man driving a 2008 Toyota Prius westbound behind the woman in the 2015 Civic also hit the 2002 Civic.
The man in the 2002 Civic, the car that crossed the line, was ejected from his vehicle and killed, the CHP said.
The collision is still under investigation, but authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.
