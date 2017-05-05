Esalen Institute in Big Sur laying off employees as Hwy. 1 closure drags on

Layoffs are coming to Esalen Institute in Big Sur, a response to the continued closure of Highway 1, which has isolated the retreat since major storms washed out sections of the highway early this year.

Calling the situation “unprecedented in our history,” Esalen Executive Director Ben Tauber wrote in a message on Esalen’s Facebook page that the institute was making two “critical announcements” based on new information Tauber had received that “Highway 1 south will not be open to the public in early June as we had hoped. This means there is still no easy access to our property, and we remain largely isolated.”

As a result, he wrote, the institute has set a target date for reopening of July 28.

The second consequence of the closure, he wrote, was that Esalen would be doing a round of staff layoffs described as “permanent and temporary.”

“As those impacted begin to transition, we are taking steps to support them as fully as we are able under these circumstances,” Tauber wrote. “I have put a team in place to help plan what financial, transport, housing, and new employment support we can offer for our impacted community members.”

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:10 These gray whales got so close, you could kiss them Pause 0:42 Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge plummets into ravine during demolition 1:02 View from the air: The Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge demolition on Highway 1 in Big Sur 1:33 Bill and Linda Frost give $110 million to Cal Poly's College of Science and Math 0:48 A look at progress on the 12-acre freshman dorm project at Cal Poly 3:54 Watch the moment 2 siblings meet after more than 5 decades of searching 3:07 Watch San Luis Obispo's award-winning tourism video 0:49 How Arroyo Grande ended up with Civil War veterans 0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over 0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email View from the air: The Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge demolition on Highway 1 in Big Sur Take a look at the debris left behind after much of Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge in Big Sur was demolished and plummeted to the canyon below on Saturday, March 18, 2017. The bridge cracked and shifted during recent rains, and officials declared the bridge "damaged beyond repair" in mid-February. This video was taken by Stan Russell of the Big Sur Chamber of Commerce. Stan Russell

A call Friday morning to Tauber’s extension at Esalen’s administrative offices seeking more information on the layoffs was not immediately returned.

Esalen is a major employer in the Big Sur area. A nonprofit retreat center, it offers workshops that focus on such topics as yoga, psychology, massage, meditation, spirituality and organic food.

The institute, which has been around for more than a half-century, undertook a $20.5 million upgrade and remodeling project that included a $7 million lodge renovation last year, according to the Monterey Herald.

The institute, founded in 1962, provides humanistic alternative education workshops and has attracted historic figures such as Aldous Huxley, Ken Kesey, Joan Baez and Ansel Adams.

A helicopter evacuated 70 people from Esalen in late February after the failure of Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge and mudslides on Highway 1 isolated the community.