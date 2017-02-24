Esalen retreat in Big Sur evacuated with help from Paso Robles helicopter company

A private helicopter company from Paso Robles is evacuating roughly 50 people from the remote Esalen Institute in Big Sur, after severe winter storms and road closures stranded clients, students and staff at the historic retreat center.
On Friday, staff from Paso Robles-based Sinton Helicopters began shuttling people from Esalen with the help of another helicopter leased from a Southern California company, a Sinton employee said when reached for comment Friday morning.
The employee said the Sinton pilot and crew were in the air at about 10 a.m. and were not immediately available to provide further information.
Gordon Wheeler, the president and spokesman for Esalen Institute, was at the main campus Friday morning and unavailable for comment. However, a representative for the institute said that the operation had been planned for a couple weeks and that there was no danger to people or property.
She said the roughly 50 people were being shuttled via helicopter to the El Sur Ranch, near the Point Sur Lighthouse, about 20 miles north in Monterey County. About 20 people were being taken by shuttle van south via local access roads with the assistance of Caltrans, the representative said.
The evacuation was expected to last into Friday afternoon.
The nonprofit institute, founded in 1962, provides humanistic alternative education workshops and has attracted historic figures such as Aldous Huxley, Ken Kesey, Joan Baez and Ansel Adams.
Access through Big Sur has been hampered in recent weeks by the closures of a section of Highway 1 and several local roads due to heavy rain and mudslides. The prominent Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge, about 13 miles north of Esalen and 45 miles north of the Monterey County line, has been closed for several weeks due to mudslides in the area surrounding it. On Tuesday, Caltrans said the bridge would permanently close due to unrepairable fractures.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
