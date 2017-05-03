Morro Bay city manager isn’t picked for Colorado job

Morro Bay City Manager David Buckingham said he was chosen as one of two finalists for the position of town manager of Vail, Colorado — but the Town Council has opted to reopen the application process in hopes of getting a larger pool of applicants.
“They have now decided to start their search over, hoping to get a broader pool of candidates,” Buckingham wrote in a Wednesday email to The Tribune, adding that he’s “humbled to have been the final candidate for that position, and am looking forward to continuing to serve and lead here in Morro Bay.”
Buckingham, who also was a finalist for a city manager opening in Whitefish, Montana, in December, added that he doesn’t have any plans to seek other positions elsewhere.
“Vail was a special opportunity, both professionally and personally, and I do not have any active plans to apply for other positions,” Buckingham said. “Morro Bay has a great City Council, a top-notch staff, and I am proud of the work we have accomplished in the past three years. I look forward to leading the staff and working with the Council and community to address the many challenges and opportunities Morro Bay faces in the years ahead.”
Comments