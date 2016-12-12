Morro Bay city manager a finalist for a job in Montana

Morro Bay City Manager Dave Buckingham is being considered for a city manager position in Whitefish, Montana.
The city of Whitefish recently announced Buckingham was among five finalist candidates being considered to replace its current city manager, Chuck Stearns who is due to retire at the end of the year.
Buckingham said Monday that he began considering the job during the recent election cycle.
“During the recent campaign, with three candidates running on a ‘get rid of the city manager’ platform, it would have been irresponsible of me as a husband and father not to consider alternatives and take appropriate preparatory actions such as applying for this fantastic opportunity in beautiful, wonderful Whitefish,” he said. “While those candidates were not elected, as a man of my word I determined it appropriate to let the process move forward.”
Buckingham noted though that he is “very, very happy serving and leading in Morro Bay.”
I would be quite happy serving in Morro Bay for five, 10, perhaps 15 years.
Dave Buckingham, Morro Bay City Manager
“My family and I love the Central Coast and, as I’ve said to various groups over the past year, I would be quite happy serving in Morro Bay for five, 10, perhaps 15 years,” he said.
Buckingham has served as city manager in Morro Bay since 2014. In his first year, he earned about $160,000 per year, plus benefits.
The new job is expected to have an annual salary of $130,374, according to the Whitefish city website.
According to online newspaper DailyInterLake.com, the other candidates for Whitefish city manager are: Adam Hammatt, a village administrator for Kimberly, Wisconsin; Evelyn Racette, a former town manager of Pinetop-Lakeside, Arizona; William Vajda, a former city manager of Marquette, Michigan; and Matthew Vincent, a chief executive officer for the city and county of Butte-Silver Bow, Montana
The Whitefish City Council will meet with and interview candidates on Dec. 16, with a decision on their preferred candidate expected to come several days later.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
Comments