Grass fire burning in Paso Robles

Just as the 50-acre vegetation fire off Highway 41 began to wrap up, Cal Fire crews began battling a brush fire in Paso Robles on Tuesday afternoon.
By about 4:45 p.m., the fire, which is in the area of Wilderness Lane and Tower Road, had grown to 3 acres, according to Cal Fire.
Additional details were not immediately available.
@CALFIRE_SLO at scene of a 3 acre vegitation fire at Wilderness Road x of Tower Road in Paso Robles#Wildfire— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) May 2, 2017
