Local

May 02, 2017 5:23 PM

Grass fire burning in Paso Robles

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

Just as the 50-acre vegetation fire off Highway 41 began to wrap up, Cal Fire crews began battling a brush fire in Paso Robles on Tuesday afternoon.

By about 4:45 p.m., the fire, which is in the area of Wilderness Lane and Tower Road, had grown to 3 acres, according to Cal Fire.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

