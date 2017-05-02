Brush fire burns 50 acres off Highway 41 near Cholame ‘Y’

Update 4:45 p.m.
Cal Fire crews were able to contain the fire and will spend the next few hours mopping up and extinguishing hot spots, Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms said. According to the CHP, Highway 41 reopened about 4:40 p.m.
Update 4:15 p.m.
Authorities have closed Highway 41 in both directions from Highway 46 at the Cholame “Y” to Highway 33.
Original story
Cal Fire is battling a blaze that has scorched at least 50 acres off Highway 41, five miles northeast of the Cholame “Y,” Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms said.
The fire was reported about 2:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. At 3:22 p.m., the CHP reported that traffic on Highway 41 had started to back up in both directions. By about 3:30 p.m., the blaze had grown to 10 acres.
The fire was 30 percent contained as of 3:50 p.m.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
@CALFIRE_SLO at scene of 7 acre vegitation fire on Hwy 41 5 miles north east of the "Y" #Olivefire— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) May 2, 2017
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments