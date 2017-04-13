Another SLO County jail inmate dies in custody

Less than three months after a mentally ill inmate died while in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail, another inmate died in custody Thursday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Ian Parkinson said Thursday morning that the latest death was medical and unrelated to mental health. The Sheriff’s Office will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. and will release more information at that time.
The inmate who died Thursday is the 11th person to die in San Luis Obispo County Jail custody since Parkinson took office in January 2011. The coroner ruled out homicide in each of those cases, ruling the causes of death in some of those cases as suicide, influenza, acute methamphetamine toxicity, or heroin overdose.
The death Thursday comes three days after county officials released the final coroner’s report for Andrew Chaylon Holland, of Atascadero, who died Jan. 22 of an intrapulmonary embolism after being held in a plastic harnessed restraint chair for nearly two days. According to the report, Holland was restrained in the chair for more than 46 hours and collapsed roughly 20 minutes after being released from his restraints.
The coroner, in his report, noted that Holland had a 5-centimeter-long blood clot found in an artery in his lung. An intrapulmonary embolism usually begins as a blood clot in a leg vein, according to the National Institutes of Health.
The coroner’s report ruled the manner of death as “natural.” Holland’s family attorney claims that Holland was tortured and murdered, and that those responsible for supervising Holland violated state law that says restrained inmates should be moved to a medical facility after eight hours.
The family plans to file an administrative claim against the county, demanding officials change how mentally ill inmates are treated at the jail. Should that fail, a wrongful death lawsuit will likely result, said attorney Paula Canny.
Parkinson on Tuesday said that all custody protocols were followed and noted that the Sheriff’s Office had concluded its investigation.
