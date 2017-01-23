Inmate from Atascadero dies in SLO County Jail

A San Luis Obispo County Jail inmate was found dead Sunday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.
The inmate, Andrew Chaylon Holland, 36, of Atascadero, was found unconscious and unresponsive in a glass observation cell. Holland was in the cell because he had been striking and injuring himself, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. He was under the continuous care of a physician at the time of his death and was checked about every 15 minutes, the release said.
During one of those checks Sunday, Holland did not respond, so staff members entered the cell. They used a defibrillator, among other lifesaving measures, but were unable to revive him, officials said.
Holland had been in jail since Sept. 30, 2015. He was arrested by the San Luis Obispo Police Department and was charged with resisting arrest with force, resisting arrest, battery, battery of a police officer and violating probation, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Holland’s cause of death is unknown. There were no outward signs of trauma, and officials do not suspect foul play. Holland’s autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
Last year, the jail recorded one death, which was the result of a suicide.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
