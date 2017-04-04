Man killed in Friday’s Hwy. 46 crash near Shandon identified

The man who was killed in Friday’s fatal five-vehicle crash on Highway 46 has been identified as 68-year-old Jesus Acebedo of Bakersfield, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday.
About 2:15 p.m. Friday, a semitruck hauling grain mush from Firestone Walker Brewing Co. in Paso Robles was heading east on Highway 46 when it drifted onto the right shoulder.
When the driver, Charles S. Celaya of Cheyenne, Wyoming, tried to get the truck back on the road on a right-hand curve, he crossed the center divider and clipped a 2001 Dodge Dakota, the CHP said. The Dodge then crashed into a 2016 Ford F-150 and a 2013 Honda Odyssey.
The big rig then collided head-on with a 2014 GMC Sierra and caused major damage to both vehicles. The driver of the GMC, Acebedo, was killed in the collision, the CHP said.
The crash, which left the semi on its side and grain spilled across the highway, is still under investigation. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors, police said.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
