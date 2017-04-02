CHP releases new details about fatal Highway 46 crash near Shandon

New details have emerged from Friday’s fatal five-vehicle accident near Shandon when a semi-truck driver lost control of his vehicle, collided with two cars and overturned on Highway 46 East.
According to a California Highway Patrol release Saturday, the driver of the semi-truck was Charles S. Celaya, of Cheyene, Wyoming. Police said the truck he was driving drifted onto the right shoulder of Highway 46 heading east about 2:16 p.m.
When Celaya, traveling at about 55 to 60 mph, attempted to redirect the big rig back to the road on a right-hand curve, he crossed the center divider and clipped a 2001 Dodge Dakota, according to the release.
Celaya then collided head-on with a westbound 2014 GMC Sierra, causing major damage to both vehicles, police said. The semi-truck, swerving left and right, tipped over on its side and spilled its contents, mushy grain it was hauling from Firestone Walker Brewing Co. in Paso Robles on the roadway.
The driver of the Sierra died as a result of the multiple blunt force trauma he suffered, police said. His name has not been released, pending notification of his family.
Authorities said the man driving the Dodge — 49-year-old Alfaro Rafael Mendoza of Salinas — crashed into a 2016 Ford F150, driven by Jeffrey Wayne Fisher, and a 2013 Honda Odyssey, driven by Brian Garard Kelly.
Kelly, 61, of Buellton, received minor injuries to his left arm. Mendoza and Fisher, 53, of Bodfish, were not injured.
Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. CHP is investigating the collision.
Cal Fire and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies also responded to the crash, which backed up traffic in both directions for several hours.
Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney
