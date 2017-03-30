Local

March 30, 2017 10:38 AM

Arroyo Grande City Council approves Jim Bergman as city manager

By Kaytlyn Leslie

It’s official: San Luis Obispo County Planning Director Jim Bergman is now Arroyo Grande’s new city manager.

Nine months after parting with its previous city manager on uncertain terms, the Arroyo Grande City Council approved the contract on Tuesday night for Bergman.

Under the contract, Bergman’s total compensation, including salary and benefits, will be about $237,100 annually, including a base salary of $179,000. He also will receive a $400 monthly car allowance and a monthly cellphone allowance between $70 and $100.

He is expected to begin work May 1.

Bergman’s previous work experience includes planning positions with Arroyo Grande, community development, planning and building director for the town of Windsor, and most recently the planning and building director for San Luis Obispo County.

