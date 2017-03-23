Arroyo Grande picks SLO County planning director as new city manager

Arroyo Grande may soon have a new city manager: The City Council has tentatively tapped San Luis Obispo County Planning and Building Director James “Jim” Bergman as the new manager, according to a city news release.
The council will consider appointing Bergman at its meeting March 28.
According to the release, Bergman was chosen from a pool of 50 applicants. His proposed salary is $179,000.
Bergman — an Arroyo Grande resident — previously worked for the city for several years in various planning positions, the last of which was planning manager. He then became the community development, planning and building director for the town of Windsor, and most recently served as the planning and building director for the county of San Luis Obispo.
Bergman has a bachelor’s degree in political science from California State University, Chico, and a master’s degree in city and regional planning from Cal Poly. He was named Kiwanian of the Year by the Arroyo Grande Valley Kiwanis Club in 2007.
If appointed, Bergman will replace former city manager Dianne Thompson, who left the city for unknown reasons in June 2016.
