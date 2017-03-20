Driver killed in head-on crash on Hwy. 41 identified

The driver who was killed in a head-on collision on Highway 41 on Friday night near the Cholame Y has been identified by the California Highway Patrol.
Estela Carballovillalobos, 22, of Clovis was driving south in a 2013 Honda Accord when she veered into the northbound lane, according to the CHP. She collided with 54-year-old Max Martinez of Shandon, who was driving north in a 2013 Subaru, the CHP said.
Carballovillalobos and her passenger, 23-year-old Serena Garcia of Fresno, were extricated from the car by Cal Fire firefighters using the Jaws of Life, according to the CHP. Carballovillalobos was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation, the CHP said.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
