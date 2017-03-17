1 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash on Highway 41

One person was killed and two others injured when two cars crashed head-on Friday night on Highway 41 near the Kings County line, said Cal Fire Capt. Brent Lee.
Emergency crews were working about 10:30 p.m. to extricate two injured people trapped in a vehicle, Lee said. The extent of their injuries was unknown, he said.
The crash occurred about 9:20 p.m. just north of Highway 46 near the Cholame Y, a CHP dispatcher said. As of 10 p.m., CHP had closed Highway 41 in both directions and was diverting traffic at Highway 33.
Two engines and two ambulances were dispatched to the scene, Lee said. The crash is under investigation.
Megan Henney
