San Luis Obispo fake-ID sting nets four arrests

Four people were arrested during a fake-ID sting Thursday night in San Luis Obispo, according to the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office.
The arrests all happened at nightclubs, officials said. Two additional fake IDs were confiscated by “on-sale establishments” and turned over to authorities, the Sheriff’s Office said. The operation was conducted from 6 p.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Friday.
The four arrested were all 20 years old. They were released and face misdemeanor charges.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
