Four arrested in San Luis Obispo fake-ID sting

Four people were arrested during a fake-ID sting Friday night in San Luis Obispo, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.
One of the arrests happened at a restaurant when the person gave a fake ID while ordering dinner. The other three happened at nightclubs, officials said. Two additional fake IDs were seized by “on-sale establishments” and turned over to authorities, the Sheriff’s Office said. The operation was conducted from 8 p.m. Friday night to 2 a.m. Saturday morning.
The four arrested range in age from 18 to 20 years old. They were released and face misdemeanor charges.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
