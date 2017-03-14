Paso Robles neighbors appeal approval of 290-space RV resort

A group of Paso Robles residents is hoping to oust — or at least make changes to — a 290-space RV resort planned for a Jardine Road neighborhood.
The Planning Commission on Feb. 28 approved the proposed Cabernet Links RV Resort and Golf Course, located on the Links Golf Course property near Jardine and Beacon roads. Neighbors on Monday submitted an appeal to the City Council requesting that members modify some aspects of the development application.
Developer Tom Erskine and Vino Vista LLC plan to add an RV resort to the 230-acre property, now home to an 18-hole golf course. The resort would include vineyards, walking trails, a wine tasting or brewery location, a convenience store and a restaurant.
Planning commissioners said they approved the project because it wouldn’t impact the area as much as a previously planned 39-lot manufacturing and light industrial facility that was approved in 2007, according to Susan DeCarli, a city planner.
But neighbors living in the area said they’re concerned about water use, traffic, pollution, safety and the presence of a convenience store. Residents voted on their concerns at a community meeting held soon after the project’s approval.
In their appeal, neighbors requested that the developer and city verify the resort’s water source and mitigate any potential well water use. They also want the city to require a more comprehensive traffic evaluation, particularly in regard to Jardine and Dry Creek roads and Highway 46.
The neighbors pointed to a letter Caltrans sent the city on Feb. 28, laying out the agency’s concerns about the inadequacy of the previous traffic study.
In addition, neighbors want pollution mitigation to offset noise and light from events and smoke from campfires and barbecues. They also requested assurances that emergency response times to the area won’t be impacted and asked that the planned convenience store be removed from the resort entirely.
Darren Nash, an associate city planner, said the project will likely come before the City Council in mid-April.
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
Comments