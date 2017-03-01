Paso Robles approves 300-space RV resort for Links Golf Course property

Paso Robles will soon be home to a nearly 300-space RV resort, despite some residents’ concerns about traffic, groundwater use and noise.
The Planning Commission on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve the project, called Cabernet Links RV Resort and Golf Course, to be located on Links Golf Course property near the intersection of Jardine and Beacon roads.
The 230-acre site, to be developed by Tom Erskine and Vino Vista LLC, has been occupied by an 18-hole golf course since 1994. Developers in 2007 received approval to subdivide the land into 39 lots for manufacturing and light industrial uses.
But the previously proposed project never went forward, and Erskine now plans to redivide the land into nine lots. The largest site, 188 acres, will be set aside for the golf course and RV park, while more than 20 acres will be planted as vineyards, with the remainder used as commercial space.
Walking trails, a wine tasting or brewery site, a convenience store and a restaurant are all planned for the site, according to a city staff report. The developers intend for the vineyards and golf course to serve as a buffer between the road and the RV park, keeping the park mostly hidden from view.
The developer and the city also plan to improve parts of Jardine Road, which the staff report notes is in “poor condition.” The facility will use city water for RV resort and commercial uses, and groundwater wells will be metered to verify how much is being pumped.
Some residents living near the golf course sent letters of protest to the Planning Commission, and nine spoke at the meeting Tuesday. Many expressed worries about increased traffic, the facility’s use of groundwater and disruptions to the neighborhood.
“This will affect hundreds of households in a negative manner and give no benefit in return to these county residents,” Nancy Tate wrote. “You will be using our roads and our water without any benefits to us.”
The Planning Commission approved the plan over those objections because commissioners said the RV park would impact the area less heavily than the previously approved industrial facility, city planner Susan DeCarli said.
