Arroyo Grande grad, former Eagles baseball star Ryan Teixeira has died

Ryan Teixeira, a cancer survivor and Arroyo Grande High School graduate, died Saturday night, according to a post on his CaringBridge website.
“Tonight our fearless warrior won his victory...at 7:pm Ryan went home to be with Jesus,” wrote Cee Teixeira, his grandmother, in a post on CaringBridge. “It was very peaceful for Ryan...we know he’s running around heaven shaking hands telling everyone he’s Ryan...”
Teixeira was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia in September, eight months after his last round of chemotherapy stemming from his initial cancer diagnosis when he had surgery to remove a 10-pound malignant tumor from his leg a little more than a year ago.
The 2015 Tribune baseball player of the year had been attending Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, where he was a member of their baseball team. After returning from a trip with the team, he caught a cold that wouldn’t go away, ultimately leading to a diagnosis of Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
In October, Teixeira found a bone marrow match in his younger brother, Aaron. The transplant was delayed until early January because the leukemia came out of remission.
As Teixeira awaited the transplant at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner paid Teixiera — a rabid Dodgers fan — a surprise visit at the hospital in December.
“That was absolutely incredible,” Steve Teixeira, Ryan’s father, said at the time. “It was such a blessing for my son.”
It was just one instance of an outpouring of support from the professional sports world.
Ryan Teixeira’s condition took a turn for the worse in late January, and he was moved to the hospital’s pediatric intensive care unit with liver complications. The family posted on CaringBridge on Thursday indicating that, barring a miracle, doctors “have given us only the weekend for Ryan.”
“Prayers are needed for Ryan Teixeira #17Strong please send them up if you can find it in your heart,” Turner tweeted Friday.
And on Sunday morning, Teixeira’s university mourned the baseball standout on social media.
“We lost a member of the Maverick Family last night in Ryan Teixeira but #17Strong will forever live on. #RumbleMavs” tweeted the Colorado Mesa University Athletics Department.
