Arroyo Grande’s Ryan Teixeira gets another inspirational message — from Tim Tebow

As Arroyo Grande’s Ryan Teixeira battles his second cancer diagnosis, he’s getting some all-star encouragement from the sports world’s most familiar faces.
Last month, it was Los Angeles Dodgers’ infielder Justin Turner who paid a visit to Teixeira, a former high school baseball standout who was diagnosed last year with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
This week, it was Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow who sent Teixeira some heartfelt words of encouragement.
“Just wanted to make this video to say I’m going to be praying for you,” Tebow says in the video. “And just keep fighting man.”
Tebow later adds, “God’s got an awesome plan for your life, and he’s using you in amazing ways.”
The video was posted on the Ryan Teixeira #17Strong Facebook page.
Mark Powell: 805-781-7915
Comments