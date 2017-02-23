Local

February 23, 2017 4:50 PM

Morro Bay State Park campground, road remain closed after storm damage

By Joe Tarica

jtarica@thetribunenews.com

The campground and other areas of Morro Bay State Park will remain closed for at least another two weeks to clear downed trees and make repairs from recent storms, according to State Parks.

The campground was evacuated Feb. 17 after high winds toppled several trees and limbs and has been closed since. It will be closed until at least March 8.

Lower State Park Road is closed from South Bay Boulevard because of road damage. The road is open on the north end to allow access from Morro Bay to the Inn at Morro Bay, the Museum of Natural History, the marina, the Bayside Cafe and the Morro Bay Golf Course.

Campers with reservations will be contacted for refunds.

Joe Tarica: 805-781-7911, @joetarica

