Falling trees crush cars at Morro Bay High School, force evacuations at state park

Falling trees crushed cars at Morro Bay High School and forced rangers to evacuate campers at Morro Bay State Park on Friday as powerful winds whipped the coast.
At the high school, students were put on lockdown after several trees fell on campus, hitting two cars and the school’s solar panels.
No one was injured, according to a news release, and students were sheltered in classrooms while waiting to be released at noon.
Across town at Morro Bay State Park, between eight and 10 trees fell in the park before 10 a.m., KSBY reported. No injuries were reported, but everyone was asked to leave as a safety precaution.
Park rangers could not immediately be reached for comment.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
Comments