Cal Poly’s Fremont Hall to remain closed for the rest of the year

Fremont Hall, the Cal Poly dorm that has been evacuated since Saturday, will be closed for the rest of the academic year, officials announced Wednesday.
The mudslide that began during the weekend’s storms has grown and is encroaching on the dorm’s study hall area, according to an email from Matt Lazier, a spokesman for Cal Poly.
“With additional rainstorms expected to impact campus in the immediate future, the university determined that Fremont Hall will not be habitable for the foreseeable future,” said the email.
The 275 Fremont Hall residents are being escorted into the dorm to get the rest of their belongings and the university has reached out to students’ parents and “supporters” to provide updates, according to the email. The university is also “working directly with Fremont students to provide ongoing support.”
The dorm hasn’t yet received any structural damage from the slide and University Facilities crews are removing soil and debris to keep pressure off the building, Lazier said. Crews are monitoring the slide and developing a plan for long-term repair, but work will most likely begin after a sustained period of dry weather.
Authorities urge students, employees and community members to avoid the area because the slide poses a safety risk.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
