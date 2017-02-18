More rain, wind in the forecast for SLO County

San Luis Obispo County should get a brief break from the rain Sunday, but the rain and wind is expected to continue Sunday evening and into the Presidents Day holiday.
According to the National Weather Service, showers are likely Saturday and winds could gust up to 30 miles per hour.
Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy with more strong winds expected.
Sunday will be partly sunny, and the high will be around 60 degrees before rain returns Sunday night.
A high surf advisory remains in effect until Sunday at 10 p.m.
Heavy rain Friday resulted in flooding across the county and left thousands without power.
As of Saturday morning, PG&E was working to restore power to more than 8,700 people across San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County.
As of 7 a.m. 8,706 customers are without power in #SLO & northern Santa Barbara Counties. Crews are safely working 24/7 to restore power. pic.twitter.com/VR1OqOMEnc— John Lindsey (@PGE_John) February 18, 2017
The California Highway Patrol responded to several traffic collisions early Saturday. No injuries have been reported.
Check back for more on this continuing story.
Comments