Storms cause major power outages throughout SLO County

Update, 10:30 a.m.
Thousands of residents throughout San Luis Obispo County were without power Friday morning, with outages hitting nearly the entire region, according to PG&E.
At least 5,000 customers were without power in Morro Bay as of 10:15 a.m., with the affected area stretching from Los Osos north along Highway 41. Farther inland, more than 1,600 residents west of Paso Robles also lost power.
A huge outage in the South County also left more than 10,000 residents in Pismo Beach, Grover Beach and Arroyo Grande without power, with the outage stretching east along Huasna Road.
PG&E has sent crews to assess the outages, but it’s unknown when power will be restored.
To see the status of power outages in your area, check out PG&E’s outage map.
Original story:
Storms brought gusty winds and rain to San Luis Obispo County on Friday, causing weather-related mishaps including downed trees, vehicle crashes, mudslides and power outages.
The county is expected to receive between 2.25 to 3.5 inches of rain through Saturday morning, according to a forecast by John Lindsey, a PG&E meteorologist. Wind gusts of 32 to 45 mph are also expected, and some could reach 60 mph, Lindsey said.
The wind and heavy rain toppled trees throughout the county, including one near The Tribune’s newsroom on South Higuera Street. The CHP reported traffic collisions and hazards throughout the county.
More than 1,600 customers west of Paso Robles in the North County are also without power, according to PG&E. It’s unknown what caused the outage or when power will be restored.
