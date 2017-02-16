Novo, Luna Red in SLO join nationwide ‘Day Without Immigrants’

Two more downtown San Luis Obispo restaurants are voluntarily closing their doors Thursday in solidarity with “A Day Without Immigrants.”
“Farm-fresh food is not possible without the hard work of our farm labor workforce; locally sourced cuisine is not possible without the hands to craft it,” wrote Robin Covey, the owner of Novo and Luna Red, in a Facebook post Thursday morning. The post said that the two restaurants would be closed “because they would not be possible without the dedication of the people who first grow the food and our teams who prepare it.”
The two restaurants join Big Sky Cafe in closing their doors Thursday.
»» Related story: Big Sky Cafe in SLO to participate in nationwide ‘Day Without Immigrants’
Greg Holt, the owner of Big Sky, said he won’t be able to pay his staff when the doors are closed Thursday.
“I wish I could. I just can’t. If it were feasible, I would,” he said. But keeping the restaurant closed Thursday is “not about money, it’s about doing the right thing.”
“This may be one day that we are closed, but the point is to support a fair & tolerant future for immigrants and immigrant farmers here in our country and county,” read a Facebook message from Novo to The Tribune. “Without farmers working and produce being for sale, we are limited in what we can serve.”
“A Day Without Immigrants” is in response to President Donald Trump and his administration. The president has pledged to build a wall along the Mexican border, ban people from certain majority-Muslim countries from coming to the U.S., and increase the deportation of immigrants living in the country illegally.
Organizers of the event, which is taking place in cities across the country Thursday, are telling immigrants to miss class, miss work, and not shop to show America how important they are to the country’s economy and way of life.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
