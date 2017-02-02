Woman who took lost bag of rings from Paso Target turns them in, apologizes

A woman who left Target with a bag of rings in December turned them in, the Paso Robles Police Department said in a news release Thursday.
The original incident happened Dec. 7, when a woman reported she had accidentally dropped a small bag of rings while she was shopping, police said. The rings belonged to her family members and hold sentimental value.
On Wednesday, police asked for help identifying a woman seen on security footage taking the bag of rings out of the store. “Shortly after” local media covered the incident, the woman seen in the recording contacted police, acknowledged she had found the rings, turned them in and apologized for not turning over the lost jewelry sooner, according to police.
The owner of the rings is not seeking criminal charges and is grateful for the return of the jewelry, police said.
