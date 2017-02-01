Instead of turning in lost bag of rings at Paso Target, thief just headed for the door

The Paso Robles Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a woman who stole a bag of rings at Target in December, according to a news release sent out Wednesday.
The incident happened at about 12:25 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the Target on Theatre Drive in Paso Robles. The victim told police that she had accidentally dropped a small bag of rings while she was shopping. The rings belonged to the victim’s family members and hold sentimental value, police said. She reported the loss to Target.
When Target reviewed the store’s security footage, they saw a woman pick up the bag of rings and quickly leave the store, police said. Police believe the woman is Hispanic, about 30 to 40 years old, with medium-length brown hair.
Police ask anyone with information to call Officer David Torres at 805-237-6464.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments